AI Voice Actors by Replica Studios

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews
Cameron Smith
Maker
We'd love you to join the early access and let us know what you think. Post any questions you have here :)
Upvote (6)Share
@cameronsmith am interested in a PhD internship in ASR technologies.
This was super helpful for a video I was storyboarding!
Maker
@thomas_popgun we are glad it helped you out!
The voices sound amazing! Talk about bleeding edge tech; this tech is unreal!
Upvote (4)Share
Great team! Congrats on the launch guys.
Maker
Thanks @huntedguy!
This tech blows my mind! Great work guys
Maker
Thank you very much @kelvin_bulwinkel :) It blows our minds too!