AI Voice Actors by Replica Studios

Expressive text-to-speech voice

Replica allows you to type text and create AI generated speech. We currently have free early access accounts available. Over the next few months we'll be launching our full product. We'd love your ideas and feedback while in early access.
New Replica VoicesReplica is introducing 19 new high-quality Replica Voices for use in your projects.
Creative ways next-generation AI voices are being usedWhat do animators, writers, game and app developers, filmmakers, marketing consultants and advertisers all have in common? They all have a story to tell. And using a product like Replica, they can bring their story to life faster and easier than ever before.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
9 Reviews5.0/5
Cameron Smith
Maker
We'd love you to join the early access and let us know what you think. Post any questions you have here :)
Joseph
@cameronsmith am interested in a PhD internship in ASR technologies.
Thomas Stenning
This was super helpful for a video I was storyboarding!
Riccardo Grinover
Maker
@thomas_popgun we are glad it helped you out!
Ben Novakovic
The voices sound amazing! Talk about bleeding edge tech; this tech is unreal!
Stephen Phillips
Great team! Congrats on the launch guys.
Kelvin Bulwinkel
This tech blows my mind! Great work guys
Riccardo Grinover
Maker
Thank you very much @kelvin_bulwinkel :) It blows our minds too!
