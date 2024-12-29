Subscribe
AI SDR-Kit

Build your own AI-Sales agent
AI SDR-Kit lets developers build AI sales agents with customizable workflows, API integrations, and intelligent automation for outreach, engagement, lead qualification, pipeline management & more.
AI SDR-Kit by
AI SDR-Kit
was hunted by
Karan Vaidya
in Sales, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Karan Vaidya
and
Soham Ganatra
. Featured on January 10th, 2025.
