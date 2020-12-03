  1. Home
AI Santa by Synthesia

Send fun & free personalized AI Videos from Santa 🎅

For the very first time, you can now send personalized videos of AI Santa speaking your text to your friends or family. Choose a template, change the text and voilà, in a few minutes you will receive your personalized Santa Claus video.
Martin J. Tschammer
Hahaha, light-hearted fun like this is much appreciated in 2020. How many languages can I make Santa speak? Can I send Danish Christmas greetings to my nephews?
Jakob Marovt
Maker
Growth @Synthesia
@mjtschammer Yeah, just type in Danish text and we recognize it automatically. Works with 20+ languages! 🙊
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Hunter
Founder at 🍄Magic, 🌊Lemmings, 🔥Mithril
This is the most fun application of ML that I've seen recently! Already sent one to my parents (in german!). Thanks for brightening my day.
Jakob Marovt
Maker
Growth @Synthesia
@__tosh Ahhh, that's cute, awesome to hear Thomas! And thanks for hunting us ❤️
Joshua Karjala
CEO @ Kiosk && Partner @ Founders
That's awesome guys, seems like a perfect application for you tech! I have just one questions, how long does it currently take to generate the video?
Jakob Marovt
Maker
Growth @Synthesia
@joshuakarjala Heya Joshua! Currently takes 10-15 minutes, we are actively working on bringing this down to as close as real-time as possible.
Steffen HedebrandtPassionate Marketer
You guys.... 😄🎄🎅🏻
Adrian Pradilla Portoles
It's great. Merry Christmas!!!
Jakob Marovt
Maker
Growth @Synthesia
@adrian_pradilla_portoles Thanks Adrian!
