AI Santa by Synthesia
Send fun & free personalized AI Videos from Santa 🎅
Martin J. Tschammer
Hahaha, light-hearted fun like this is much appreciated in 2020. How many languages can I make Santa speak? Can I send Danish Christmas greetings to my nephews?
@mjtschammer Yeah, just type in Danish text and we recognize it automatically. Works with 20+ languages! 🙊
This is the most fun application of ML that I've seen recently! Already sent one to my parents (in german!). Thanks for brightening my day.
That's awesome guys, seems like a perfect application for you tech! I have just one questions, how long does it currently take to generate the video?
@joshuakarjala Heya Joshua! Currently takes 10-15 minutes, we are actively working on bringing this down to as close as real-time as possible.
You guys.... 😄🎄🎅🏻
It's great. Merry Christmas!!!
@adrian_pradilla_portoles Thanks Adrian!