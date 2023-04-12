Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Parabola
See Parabola’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AI-powered Parabola steps
AI-powered Parabola steps
Put AI to work for everyday business data
Visit
Upvote 13
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Introducing GPT-powered steps that combine AI’s ability to interpret data with Parabola’s efficiency to structure it. It’s exceptionally accessible, extraordinarily capable, and designed for challenging data.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
by
Parabola
ChatGPT for Zoom and Google Meet calls
Ad
ChatGPT powered AI assistant for Zoom & Google Meet calls
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Parabola
Put your data to work
27
reviews
124
followers
Follow for updates
AI-powered Parabola steps by
Parabola
was hunted by
Alexander Tibbets
in
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Alexander Tibbets
,
Alex Yaseen
,
Alex Couch
,
Graciela Kincaid
,
Brian Sanchez
,
Andrew Udell
and
Katy Jensen
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Parabola
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 27 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2016.
Upvotes
13
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report