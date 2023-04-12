Products
This is the latest launch from Parabola
See Parabola’s 4 previous launches
AI-powered Parabola steps

AI-powered Parabola steps

Put AI to work for everyday business data

Introducing GPT-powered steps that combine AI’s ability to interpret data with Parabola’s efficiency to structure it. It’s exceptionally accessible, extraordinarily capable, and designed for challenging data.
Launched in Spreadsheets, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence
Parabola
About this launch
Parabola
ParabolaPut your data to work
27reviews
124
followers
AI-powered Parabola steps by Parabola
Parabola
was hunted by
Alexander Tibbets
in Spreadsheets, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence. Made by
Alexander Tibbets
,
Alex Yaseen
,
Alex Couch
,
Graciela Kincaid
,
Brian Sanchez
,
Andrew Udell
and
Katy Jensen
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Parabola
is rated 4.6/5 by 27 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2016.
