This is the latest launch from Kona
See Kona’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → AI-Powered Coaching by Kona

AI-Powered Coaching by Kona

Using ChatGPT to support employees

Free Options
We're the Slack-based manager co-pilot and employee happiness platform. Add Kona to any Slack workspace to level-up your employee support strategy. Make check-ins fun, visualize organization health, and support struggling teammates in real-time with AI.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Remote Work, Human Resources by
Kona
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch––we've been trying to figure out which value props excite managers the most. Do you care more about gathering feedback from teammates OR supporting employee well-being? Let us know!"

The makers of AI-Powered Coaching by Kona
About this launch
KonaEmployee wellbeing and people analytics in Slack.
184reviews
223
followers
AI-Powered Coaching by Kona by
Kona
was hunted by
Yen Tan
in Artificial Intelligence, Remote Work, Human Resources. Made by
Yen Tan
,
Siddharth Pandiya
,
Andrew Zhou
,
Joshua Wold
,
Yash Vesikar
and
Monika Benčaťová
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
Kona
is rated 5/5 by 148 users. It first launched on August 31st, 2020.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#71