AI Content Mate

AI Content Mate

Quickly generate content directly inside Figma

Free
Generate step-by-step user journey screen suggestion cards, replace text with AI generated contextual text. All for free with a free Groqcloud API.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
AI Content Mate
Figma
Mantine
Groq Chat
About this launch
AI Content Mate
AI Content MateYour AI content mate right inside Figma
AI Content Mate by
AI Content Mate
was hunted by
Himanshu Pathak
in Design Tools, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Himanshu Pathak
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
AI Content Mate
is not rated yet. This is AI Content Mate's first launch.
