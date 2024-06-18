Launches
AI Content Mate
AI Content Mate
Quickly generate content directly inside Figma
Generate step-by-step user journey screen suggestion cards, replace text with AI generated contextual text. All for free with a free Groqcloud API.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
AI Content Mate
AI Content Mate
Your AI content mate right inside Figma
AI Content Mate by
AI Content Mate
was hunted by
Himanshu Pathak
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Himanshu Pathak
. Featured on June 19th, 2024.
AI Content Mate
is not rated yet. This is AI Content Mate's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
