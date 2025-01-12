This is the latest launch from Gan.AI See 4 previous launches

AI Avatars by Gan.AI Turn text into lifelike videos instantly. Visit Upvote 78

Create AI avatars that look and sound just like you or choose from stock avatars. Upload a short video, and see your AI Avatar bring your scripts to life with perfect voice & lip-sync. Create up to 3 custom avatars per month with Studio AI Plan.

Free Options Launch tags: Marketing • Artificial Intelligence • Video

Meet the team Show more Show more

Built with Show more Show more