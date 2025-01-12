Subscribe
  3. AI Avatars by Gan.AI
This is the latest launch from Gan.AI
AI Avatars by Gan.AI

Turn text into lifelike videos instantly.
Create AI avatars that look and sound just like you or choose from stock avatars. Upload a short video, and see your AI Avatar bring your scripts to life with perfect voice & lip-sync. Create up to 3 custom avatars per month with Studio AI Plan.
Free Options
Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Video

About this launch
Gan.AI
Gan.AI
Representing humans in the AI-first world
