Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
AI Avatars by Gan.AI
This is the latest launch from Gan.AI
See 4 previous launches
AI Avatars by Gan.AI
Turn text into lifelike videos instantly.
Visit
Upvote 78
Create AI avatars that look and sound just like you or choose from stock avatars. Upload a short video, and see your AI Avatar bring your scripts to life with perfect voice & lip-sync. Create up to 3 custom avatars per month with Studio AI Plan.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Marketing
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Video
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Gan.AI
Representing humans in the AI-first world
5 out of 5.0
Follow
78
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
AI Avatars by Gan.AI by
Gan.AI
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Suvrat Bhooshan
,
Anupreet Singh Lamba
,
Saloni Jaju
,
Ankur Bhatia
and
Kushagra Vaish
. Featured on January 13th, 2025.
Gan.AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on July 12th, 2024.