AI Avatars

Arif Khan
MakerCEO, co-founder Alethea AI
Hello all Hunters! 👋 Thank you first to @ryanhoover for giving us permission to animate and bring his toon to life with our AI! All of the PH community can now create content with Ryan's toon on our site and We have spiffed it up on alethea.ai with a nice fancy suit! This was his original toon that inspired the idea: https://twitter.com/rrhoover/sta... My team and I are proud to present the world's first photorealistic, emotive and intelligent AI Avatar Studio. Now anyone can build and more own their AI avatar, seed them with intelligence and own the underlying asset through NFTs. You only need a single high-fidelity image to do this and we'll take care of the rest. Here's what's supported for sign-ups today: - 8 Free Credits (each credit is 30 seconds of Video) - 12 Languages (40 for Premium) - 1 Neutral Emotion (with more for Enterprises) - Voice to Video - Upload voice and get video output on characters - Video messages - bring your characters to life Our product is in Beta and I am really grateful for all of the use-cases emerging so far from top-tier Fortune 500 brands, Creators and the amazing Virtual Beings community on Facebook (huge shoutout to them) Future Iteration: We were recently accepted into the Beta program for Open AI's GPT-3 engine and our early private demos have blown us and our researches away... GPT-3 is going to transform the personal communication, licensed chatbots and avatars space in a fundamental way. The cool part though is that all you need is GPT-3 generated text to generate Video output into our text-to-Video Animation API) and animate them with high-quality lip-sync with a rapid turnaround time. PS: If you're keen on learning more about how we view the World and our Ethics, I invite you to view our presentation, "We live in the age of Kalyug and Kayfabe" inspired by the Great Philosophers of the 20th and 21st century, like Hannah Arendt, Eric Weinstein and others. We see AI-generated content as a transformative piece of the puzzle which will allow us to reclaim our truth.
