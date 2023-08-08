Products
AI Assist by B12

AI web pages, blogs, emails, & more in < 1 minute

AI Assist is your copilot available throughout B12. Use it to draft entire web pages, blog posts, and emails in less than a minute. Every detail, even SEO metadata, is handled for you!
Launched in
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
 by
B12
About this launch
B12
B12All-in-one AI solution to help your business succeed online
105reviews
578
followers
AI Assist by B12 by
B12
was hunted by
Katelyn Gray
in Writing, Artificial Intelligence, Maker Tools. Made by
Edil Kratskih
,
Aditya Bharadwaj
,
Shreya Bamne
,
Gleb Surinov
,
Daniel Haas
and
Meredith Blumenstock
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
B12
is rated 4.8/5 by 90 users. It first launched on July 25th, 2016.
