This is the latest launch from B12
See B12’s 10 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AI Assist by B12
AI Assist by B12
AI web pages, blogs, emails, & more in < 1 minute
Visit
Upvote 38
50% off basic plan
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AI Assist is your copilot available throughout B12. Use it to draft entire web pages, blog posts, and emails in less than a minute. Every detail, even SEO metadata, is handled for you!
Launched in
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Tools
by
B12
Modyfi
Collaborative, AI-native design & image-making platform
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
B12
All-in-one AI solution to help your business succeed online
105
reviews
578
followers
Follow for updates
AI Assist by B12 by
B12
was hunted by
Katelyn Gray
in
Writing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Maker Tools
. Made by
Edil Kratskih
,
Aditya Bharadwaj
,
Shreya Bamne
,
Gleb Surinov
,
Daniel Haas
and
Meredith Blumenstock
. Featured on August 10th, 2023.
B12
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 90 users. It first launched on July 25th, 2016.
Upvotes
38
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report