Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Afterlife
Ranked #20 for today
Afterlife
Write your will online in under 10 minutes
Visit
Upvote 20
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Currently >70% Indians don't have a will and aren't prepared for the inevitable. With Afterlife, you will be able to create your will online, register it and ensure your life's work is safeguarded.
Launched in
Web App
,
Legal
,
Tech
by
Afterlife
About this launch
Afterlife
Write your will online in under 10 minutes!
1
review
19
followers
Follow for updates
Afterlife by
Afterlife
was hunted by
Naman Makhija
in
Web App
,
Legal
,
Tech
. Made by
Shivansh Chandnani
and
Krishna Dusad
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
Afterlife
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Afterlife's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
2
Day rank
#20
Week rank
#75
Report