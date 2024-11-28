Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
aesthetic
aesthetic
Make your Notion pop
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
✔️ Elevate your Notion visual journey with aesthetic! This powerful Chrome extension empowers you to customize your headings like never before, adding a unique touch to your digital space. aesthetic, Notion, Styled.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Design Tools
Productivity
+1 by
aesthetic • Notion, Styled
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
aesthetic • Notion, Styled
💥 Make your Notion Titles Pop!
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
aesthetic by
aesthetic • Notion, Styled
was hunted by
Lucille Vigné
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Lucille Vigné
and
Jérémie Corpinot
. Featured on November 29th, 2024.
aesthetic • Notion, Styled
is not rated yet. This is aesthetic • Notion, Styled's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report