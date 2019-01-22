Advize collects your customer feedback into one place from surveys, support tickets, chat logs & more. Then, cutting-edge NLP provides insights that help you to make better decisions and monitor your progress over improvements to your customer experience.
Caleb Del BegioMakerPro@caleb_delbegio · Product & Co-founder at Advize.ai
👋 Hi Product Hunt! Advize is an incredibly easy way for teams to unify and analyze customer feedback. Chances are you have feedback sitting in a variety of customer facing tools like Zendesk, Delighted, Intercom or Salesforce. On top of that, it takes a lot of time to read through hundreds or thousands of customer verbatims every week.. never mind tagging them appropriately. We built Advize for anyone dealing with large volumes of customer feedback - consumer insight teams, product managers, UX researchers and customer experience professionals. Benefits: ✅No need to read and categorize every piece of feedback. Advize will categorize it, analyze sentiment and quantify all of the details. ✅All of your feedback in one place. You'll get powerful reporting and the ability slice and dice your data however you'd like, as well as insights into which themes are having the most impact. Here's how Advize works: ➡️ Send us any unstructured open-text data. You even can attach NPS scores and other metadata. (Upload via CSV, Zapier or custom integration) ➡️ Advize will categorize your data by theme, extract topics and provide sentiment analysis at a topic and document level. 🔒We take security very seriously learn more about it at https://www.advize.ai/security Product Hunters get a free trial (no credit card required) and 3000 records analyzed before Feb. 1st, 2019. 🙏 We'd love to hear your feedback and we'll be around all day to answer any questions.
