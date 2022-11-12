Products
Home
→
Product
→
Adobe Podcast
Ranked #3 for today
Adobe Podcast
AI-powered audio recording and editing, all in the web
Next generation audio from Adobe is here. Record, transcribe, edit, share. Crisp and clear, every time.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
by
Adobe Podcast
About this launch
Adobe Podcast
AI-powered audio recording and editing, all in the web
Adobe Podcast by
Adobe Podcast
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
Scott Belsky
and
Sam Anderson
. Featured on November 13th, 2022.
Adobe Podcast
is not rated yet. This is Adobe Podcast's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#176
