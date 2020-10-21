  1. Home
  2.  → Adobe Photoshop 2021

Adobe Photoshop 2021

Introducing new neural filters & sky replacement with AI

These new features, added to the already robust Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning features you rely on every day, make Photoshop the world’s most advanced AI application for creatives. This smart use of technology enables you to work faster than ever before
Feature summary | Photoshop desktop (October 2020 release)Learn about new features and enhancements in the October 2020 release of Photoshop on desktop (version 22.0). Neural Filters is a new workspace inside Photoshop with new reimagined filters powered by Adobe Sensei that lets you explore a range of creative ideas.
Photoshop: Now the world's most advanced AI application for creativesToday we release a new version of Photoshop on the desktop and iPad. With it we introduce five major new artificial intelligence features. These new features, added to the already robust Adobe Sensei AI and machine learning features you rely on every day, make Photoshop the world's most advanced AI application for creatives.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
The new Adobe update features advanced new AI-powered neural filter features to change someone's expression, pose, age, gaze and more, as well as other creative options like zooming in on parts of a photo and colonizing a scene. Additionally, with the new sky replacement features, you can quickly and automatically replace a sky in your photos and customize it how you may like. Imagine being able to change a photo from night to day, by swapping out the sky in an image, or if you have the perfect group photo, but one person is looking away - you can now just augment their gaze to be facing the right way for the photo.
Share