Home
Product
AdGuard MV3
AdGuard MV3
The first ad blocker built on the new Chrome's Manifest V3
Chrome's Manifest V3 is often said to be the end of ad blockers as we know them. We decided to check that and we're now publishing the first ad blocker that is built on the new platform. Check it out and see what awaits us in the future.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Ad Blockers
About this launch
The first ad blocker built on the new Chrome's Manifest V3
AdGuard MV3 by
was hunted by
Andrey Meshkov
in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Ad Blockers
. Made by
Andrey Meshkov
,
Vladimir Ozersky
,
Maxim Topciu
and
Dmitriy Seregin
. Featured on August 30th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is AdGuard MV3's first launch.
Upvotes
64
Comments
2
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#16
