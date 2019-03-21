Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrey MeshkovMakerPro@ay_meshkov · CTO & Co-Founder at adguard.com
Hello, hunters! We've very recently released a huge update for our Android app — AdGuard 3.0 for Android. We are very excited about it, and hopefully, you'll be too after I tell you more about AdGuard. 🤔 What is AdGuard for Android? It started out as a simple ad blocker, but over the years has grown more and more features around it. Today, I can confidently say that AdGuard is much more than just a tool to block online ads, it's a "Swiss army knife" with an emphasis on privacy protection. Not least thanks to the latest update, so let's talk more about it. 🕶 Stealth Mode While AdGuard has historically been great at blocking online trackers, Stealth Mode is a completely new module that wields many weapons to fight fingerprinting. Some will suit almost anyone, and some are best fit only for the most hardcore users, so make sure to first check the tooltip beside the option you'd like to enable. 🔐 DNS encryption Protecting your DNS traffic from spoofing and hijacking is just as important. AdGuard provides all necessary instruments to encrypt and protect your DNS requests and supports all secure DNS protocols: DNS-over-HTTPS, DNS-over-TLS, DNSCrypt. 💪 Enhanced ad blocking AdGuard has always been good at blocking ads in apps and browsers, but recently it received a very significant boost in the form of CoreLibs — the new filtering engine. Combined with a large number of available filters (and the option to subscribe to custom filters), it ensures fast and high-quality ad blocking. 🚦 Firewall With AdGuard, you have complete control over everything that is happening on your device. You decide which apps can and can not use WiFi and data, which requests can go through and which should be blacklisted. Informative charts will help you parse the statistics on any given app or in total. 🎨 New design This one is tricky because if you are new to AdGuard, you won't know what to compare the new design to. Things that one can appreciate without being a seasoned AdGuard user are: easy to navigate UI with intuitive icons, a dark theme for those who don't like it too bright and much more. All in all, if you don't like it, I guess we just have different tastes :) I'd be happy to hear your thoughts on AdGuard for Android, so feel free to share your experiences and ask any questions in the comments. I will be answering them along with other AdGuard team members throughout the entire day. Hope you love the product!
Upvote Share·