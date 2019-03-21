Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → AdGuard 3.0 for Android

AdGuard 3.0 for Android

The most powerful Android ad blocker

get it
AdGuard combines features of a system-wide ad blocker, privacy protection tool, and firewall.
✋ Stops ads across the device
👀 Prevents tracking and fingerprinting
🎮 Gives user back control over their device
👉 Try it here
🛍40% discount for hunters here
Around the web
Spotlight: Adguard is the "no root required" Android ad blocker you want in your lifeMeet Adguard! Its strong points are a fair few. The most important one? No root required! This alone elevates Adguard into the ad-blocking elite! The most prominent, but not essential feature though, has to be its modern design.
Phone ArenaLuis D.
AdGuard 3.0 for Android: Redesign, Stealth Mode, Custom Filter Lists - gHacks Tech NewsAdGuard 3.0 is now available. The new version of the popular content blocker for Android features a redesigned interface, new stealth mode, support for custom lists, and more. The new version of AdGuard is already available on the developer website. Point your Android browser to this URL and hit the download button to download the new version to your system.
gHacks Technology News
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Andrey Meshkov
Andrey Meshkov
Makers
Andrey Meshkov
Andrey Meshkov
Vasily Bagirov
Vasily Bagirov
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Andrey Meshkov
Andrey MeshkovMakerPro@ay_meshkov · CTO & Co-Founder at adguard.com
Hello, hunters! We've very recently released a huge update for our Android app — AdGuard 3.0 for Android. We are very excited about it, and hopefully, you'll be too after I tell you more about AdGuard. 🤔 What is AdGuard for Android? It started out as a simple ad blocker, but over the years has grown more and more features around it. Today, I can confidently say that AdGuard is much more than just a tool to block online ads, it's a "Swiss army knife" with an emphasis on privacy protection. Not least thanks to the latest update, so let's talk more about it. 🕶 Stealth Mode While AdGuard has historically been great at blocking online trackers, Stealth Mode is a completely new module that wields many weapons to fight fingerprinting. Some will suit almost anyone, and some are best fit only for the most hardcore users, so make sure to first check the tooltip beside the option you'd like to enable. 🔐 DNS encryption Protecting your DNS traffic from spoofing and hijacking is just as important. AdGuard provides all necessary instruments to encrypt and protect your DNS requests and supports all secure DNS protocols: DNS-over-HTTPS, DNS-over-TLS, DNSCrypt. 💪 Enhanced ad blocking AdGuard has always been good at blocking ads in apps and browsers, but recently it received a very significant boost in the form of CoreLibs — the new filtering engine. Combined with a large number of available filters (and the option to subscribe to custom filters), it ensures fast and high-quality ad blocking. 🚦 Firewall With AdGuard, you have complete control over everything that is happening on your device. You decide which apps can and can not use WiFi and data, which requests can go through and which should be blacklisted. Informative charts will help you parse the statistics on any given app or in total. 🎨 New design This one is tricky because if you are new to AdGuard, you won't know what to compare the new design to. Things that one can appreciate without being a seasoned AdGuard user are: easy to navigate UI with intuitive icons, a dark theme for those who don't like it too bright and much more. All in all, if you don't like it, I guess we just have different tastes :) I'd be happy to hear your thoughts on AdGuard for Android, so feel free to share your experiences and ask any questions in the comments. I will be answering them along with other AdGuard team members throughout the entire day. Hope you love the product!
Upvote ·