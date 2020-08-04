Adalo Component Marketplace
Create custom React Native components for your no-code apps
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jeremy Blalock
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Whether you're a no-coder or a developer, the Adalo Component Marketplace is for you! With over 20 new components launched AND the access to create your own components, Adalo is now 10x more powerful than ever before. All marketplace components are free at launch including: 📹 Video Player 🎶 Audio Player 💰 AdMob ‼️ QR Code Generators 🎠 Image Carousel 📅 Calendar ✅ Multi-Select Dropdown 💯 And so much more — the components in this launch address over 1,300 feature request upvotes on our product roadmap! 🤯 The no-code movement has always been about bringing the power of code to non-developers. Now, with the Component Marketplace, any developer can turn code into a no-code component for the world to use! 📢 Calling all React Native Developers We had an amazing team of third party developers that helped us pull off this launch by dedicating their expertise to developing most of the new components for every Adalo user! We’d love for more of you to join the component development program & contribute your own components to our ever-growing library. It’s very easy to get started, we have: 🧰 An easy tool to create your component 📄 Developer docs to help you along 🎬 Tutorials from the Adalo team to show you the ropes Even if you don’t want to publish a new component to the marketplace, you’re more than welcome to develop private components for your own apps or for your clients! All you need to do is learn more about developing with Adalo. Thanks for checking out our component marketplace & we can’t wait to see what you all do with the latest & greatest components!
Upvote (1)Share
Hey @jeremyblalock Really loved what you have created. The idea behind the Adalo is great and the branding is dope. Marketplace model fills a great gap. Great effort! Kudos to the Adalo Team. Would love to know your story, why and how did you create Adalo over my business podcast! Do let me know if you are interested!
UpvoteShare