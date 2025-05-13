Launches
Ad Tracker for AdMob
Ad Tracker for AdMob
A clean, reliable AdMob analytics app
Tired of broken AdMob apps? Same. So I built my own. Check daily earnings, eCPM, CTR, and other essentials with a clean UI. Supports currency & language localization. Built by a developer who just wanted to stop yelling at the dashboard.
About this launch
Ad Tracker for AdMob
A clean, reliable AdMob analytics app
Ad Tracker for AdMob by
Ad Tracker for AdMob
was hunted by
김유춘
in
Analytics
,
Advertising
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
김유춘
Featured on May 14th, 2025.
Ad Tracker for AdMob
This is Ad Tracker for AdMob's first launch.