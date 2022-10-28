Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from acreom
See acreom’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
acreom 1.0
acreom 1.0
lightweight Markdown editor with tasks for developers
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
acreom is a lightweight Markdown editor with tasks for developers. It's your daily driver for capturing notes, breaking down development tasks, tracking progress and creating a knowledge base.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Text Editors
+3 by
acreom
Macrometa
Ad
Build real-time apps in minutes - not months
About this launch
acreom
Notes, tasks and calendar - all integrated in one app.
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
acreom 1.0 by
acreom
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Text Editors
. Made by
Martin Antos
,
Adam Pavlisin
,
Denis Laca
,
Slavo Glinsky
and
Peter Bokor
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
acreom
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 2nd, 2021.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#21
Week rank
#118
Report