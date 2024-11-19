Subscribe
Your AI-Powered sourcing agent

Free
Transforming B2B Sourcing with Accio: The World’s First AI-Powered Sourcing Engine! Tap into deep industry insights to find top suppliers effortlessly and source like a pro.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
 by
Accio
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Figma
ChatGPT by OpenAI
About this launch
AccioYour AI-Powered Sourcing Agent
Accio by
Accio
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce. Made by
ZIJUN YANG
. Featured on December 13th, 2024.
Accio
is not rated yet. This is Accio's first launch.
