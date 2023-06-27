Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from AccessOwl
See AccessOwl’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
AccessOwl 2.0
AccessOwl 2.0
Discover and manage your teams SaaS access
Visit
Upvote 26
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Ever found an ex-employee having access to your apps? AccessOwl discovers all apps and user accounts. We handle your team's SaaS access via Slack for requests, approvals, and automated user provisioning.
Launched in
SaaS
Tech
Security
by
AccessOwl
AgendaFly
Ad
The simplest way to create agendas for your meetings
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
AccessOwl
Automate your access approval process right in Slack
12
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
AccessOwl 2.0 by
AccessOwl
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Security
. Made by
Mathias Nestler
and
Philip LR
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
AccessOwl
is rated
5/5 ★
by 12 users. It first launched on November 25th, 2021.
Upvotes
26
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report