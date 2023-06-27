Products
This is the latest launch from AccessOwl
See AccessOwl’s previous launch
AccessOwl 2.0

Discover and manage your teams SaaS access

Ever found an ex-employee having access to your apps? AccessOwl discovers all apps and user accounts. We handle your team's SaaS access via Slack for requests, approvals, and automated user provisioning.
Launched in
SaaS
Tech
Security
 by
AccessOwl
About this launch
AccessOwl
29
AccessOwl 2.0
AccessOwl
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in SaaS, Tech, Security. Made by
Mathias Nestler
and
Philip LR
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
AccessOwl
is rated 5/5 by 12 users. It first launched on November 25th, 2021.
26
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-