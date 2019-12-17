Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Aytekin
Maker
Our goal at JotForm is, and always has been, to make online forms easy for everyone. But no product is perfect from the start. Since 2006, the JotForm team has been hard at work developing and adding new features designed to make your work and life easier — but we realized that even with our impressive library of templates, integrations, and form fields, our online forms haven’t been accessible to everyone. So we checked our able-bodied privilege, and started taking steps to correct that. With Accessible Forms, we’ve created a built-in accessibility checker that lets you know if you’re using form fields that aren’t Section 508 compliant and may pose an obstacle to people filling in your form. By removing these fields, you can easily make sure your forms are accessible to all. Please let us know what you think! We hope you like our new feature, and as always, we’re more than happy to read your suggestions for improvement.
Upvote (4)Share