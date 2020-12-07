discussion
hannahhh
Maker
Passionate about UX, UI and iXD
Hello! Hannah here 😊 Happy to share this tiny resource ♿ Accessible Advent Tracker🎄 that I've been curating since Day 1, inspired by the super awesome GinnyAndT. Thank you Ginny, for the #AccessibleAdvent campaign! As others mentioned to you, this is your hashtag and yours alone! Thank you for being such an inspiration! #AccessibleAdvent is the hashtag you shouldn't miss! Ginny started this campaign to raise awareness of disability access in real-life and in the digital world. See for yourself now, all #AccessibleAdvent in one place and I hope this tiny resource will give you some ideas to start designing and developing inclusive digital products and real-life accessibility tools, products, and resources. Learn, listen, share, and act now. This Accessible Advent Tracker - Notion Database will be "kind of real-time curation", so please don't be surprised if I'm adding more content 😃 Thank you! 🙌🏽 Hannah, maker of a11yresources
