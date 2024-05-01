Launches
AaRead

AaRead

Read webpages fast and without tiring your eyes

Free
AaRead is a reading helper for your eyes and brain. It makes some letters extra bold to make reading fast and keep effort low. This is great for folks with ADHD, dyslexia, or anyone whose brain gets bored easily when reading.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Health
 by
AaRead
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,117 upvotes
Oh Figma, my design soulmate... you help my ideas blossom into beautiful creations <3
Google
Google
104,120 upvotes
Google – the internet superstar with the best resources! The docs on how to build browser extensions are pure gold. Thanks for the amazing tools and platform!
About this launch
0
reviews
17
followers
was hunted by
Dmitrii Hrytsak
in Productivity, User Experience, Health. Made by
Dmitrii Hrytsak
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is AaRead's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-