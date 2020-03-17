Deals
A simpler, more organized Slack
Improvements that make working in Slack easier for everyone
These improvements make it easier for anyone to use Slack, adapt it to how they work, and access essential tools.
Highlights:
- New navigation
- New compose button
- Custom sidebar sections
- Shortcuts button for apps, workflows
- New themes (coming soon)
Featured
2 hours ago
Slack targets non-tech users with UI design tweaks
Slack has unveiled a range of changes to its team chat app aimed at creating a simpler and more intuitive user experience, as it targets a wider range of users. This includes a message "compose" button, easier navigation and customizable sidebars. Early adopters of Slack tended to be tech professionals working in IT or software development.
Slack unveils its biggest redesign yet
Slack is unveiling a big redesign to its communications app that starts rolling out today to make things a lot simpler to use. If you're a Slack user, you're probably used to some of the quirky ways the chat app works and how parts of the user interface are hard to discover and customize.
Designing teamwork: how our customers helped shape the future of Slack
Today, we're launching a significant update to Slack's design. It's not just one change, but a constellation of them-some shiny new things (channel sections!), some old things in new places and a general spring cleaning of information architecture. These changes address a basic challenge that has grown naturally with Slack: with size comes complexity.
Discussion
Sam Evans
Hunter
The rollout starts today and will continue over the next several weeks!
15 hours ago
