This is the latest launch from 6ix
See 6ix’s 2 previous launches →
6ix Events
6ix Events
Effortlessly raise capital and accelerate growth
6ix Events is the ultimate solution for raising capital. Easily connect with investors, showcase your offerings, and secure funding to fuel your growth. Simplify event management and maximize investor engagement with 6ix Events.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
6ix
Launch discussions
Reviews
"Thank you for checking out 6ix Events! We're excited to hear your feedback and questions!"
The makers of 6ix Events
About this launch
6ix
Unlocking social mobility on a global scale by empowering anyone, from anywhere, to invest in anything.
13
reviews
502
followers
6ix Events by
6ix
Johannes Frank
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Bianca Pisciola
Daniella Michelle
Daniel Barankin
. Featured on June 3rd, 2023.
6ix
4.9/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on March 15th, 2022.
73
6
-
-
