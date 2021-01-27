3D characters & illustrations set

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Juan Sarmiento
Maker
Founder: ByPeople, iconshock, Artify
Hello Product Hunters, and thanks @dansiepen for hunting us! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 This new pack is a collection of very detailed, high resolution 3D illustrations you can use for all kinds of projects, 3D compositions, landings, social media creations and more... You can download them in large, 4000x4000px files with transparent backgrounds so you can place them on your projects easily. Each character is delivered in a separate file, and there are tons of different professions and ethnicities represented in this collection In short: 🔥 49 characters/illustrations 🎨 Trendy 3D illustration style 📥 Available in transparent PNG format 💎 High resolution, 4000x4000px 📱 Available for download or for web use through Artify 🔎 Huge variety of professions represented ❤️ Thanks for your support and your feedback! As usual, we’d love to hear your thoughts on these, let us know with a comment if you’d like to see more of these or if you have any questions, and feel free to reach out to us on twitter at @bypeopleteam Talk soon!
@dansiepen @bypeopleteam @juanpablosarmi This looks very nice Juan. It’s great that you offer files in such a high resolution. Thank you!
@dansiepen @bypeopleteam @csaba_kissi Thanks Bro, yeah! anyhow some of the files are huge to download hehe..