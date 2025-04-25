Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. 28 Tasks Later
28 Tasks Later

28 Tasks Later

A task manager with a zombie twist
Face your procrastination head-on: battle your overdue tasks before they haunt you as zombies! 🧟‍♂️🏃‍➡️
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityTask Management

Meet the team

28 Tasks Later gallery image
28 Tasks Later gallery image
28 Tasks Later gallery image

Built with

About this launch
28 Tasks Later
28 Tasks Later
A task manager with a zombie twist
74
Points
Point chart
5
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
28 Tasks Later by
28 Tasks Later
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in Productivity, Task Management. Made by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
,
Verena Haku
,
David Pfluegl
and
Peter Buchroithner
. Featured on April 26th, 2025.
28 Tasks Later
is not rated yet. This is 28 Tasks Later's first launch.