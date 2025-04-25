Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
28 Tasks Later
28 Tasks Later
A task manager with a zombie twist
Visit
Upvote 74
Face your procrastination head-on: battle your overdue tasks before they haunt you as zombies! 🧟♂️🏃➡️
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Task Management
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
28 Tasks Later
A task manager with a zombie twist
Follow
74
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
28 Tasks Later by
28 Tasks Later
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
,
Verena Haku
,
David Pfluegl
and
Peter Buchroithner
. Featured on April 26th, 2025.
28 Tasks Later
is not rated yet. This is 28 Tasks Later's first launch.