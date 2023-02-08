Products
This is the latest launch from RevenueCat
See RevenueCat’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
2023 State of Subscription Apps
Ranked #10 for today
2023 State of Subscription Apps
RevenueCat's report on in-app subscription benchmarks
Visit
Upvote 15
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
RevenueCat's annual overview of in-app subscription performance benchmarks, based on the world's largest subscription app data set.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
by
RevenueCat
About this launch
RevenueCat
The complete stack for in-app subscriptions.
31
reviews
102
followers
Follow for updates
2023 State of Subscription Apps by
RevenueCat
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Analytics
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
David Barnard
,
Jacob Eiting
,
Hendrik Haandrikman
,
Corey Rabazinski
and
Baran Toppare
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
RevenueCat
is rated
5/5 ★
by 31 users. It first launched on June 27th, 2018.
Upvotes
15
Comments
4
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#201
Report