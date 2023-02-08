Products
Best products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from RevenueCat
See RevenueCat’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → 2023 State of Subscription Apps
2023 State of Subscription Apps
Ranked #10 for today

2023 State of Subscription Apps

RevenueCat's report on in-app subscription benchmarks

Free
Embed
RevenueCat's annual overview of in-app subscription performance benchmarks, based on the world's largest subscription app data set.
Launched in Analytics, Marketing, E-Commerce by
RevenueCat
About this launch
RevenueCat
RevenueCatThe complete stack for in-app subscriptions.
31reviews
102
followers
2023 State of Subscription Apps by
RevenueCat
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Analytics, Marketing, E-Commerce. Made by
David Barnard
,
Jacob Eiting
,
Hendrik Haandrikman
,
Corey Rabazinski
and
Baran Toppare
. Featured on February 10th, 2023.
RevenueCat
is rated 5/5 by 31 users. It first launched on June 27th, 2018.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
4
Vote chart
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#201