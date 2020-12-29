2021 Simple Calendar

discussion
Dissolvent
MakerI love tech and design
Hey everyone! I’m the creator behind Simple Calendar. 2021 is coming and Simple Calendar is a wonderful New Year’s gift especially for one who value simplicity and purpose. A simple printable calendar that comes in 10 different styles to choose from. Your calendar. Your choice. - Monday or Sunday Start - Grid or No Grid - Highlighted Weekends - Greyed Out Weekends Each version comes in 2 paper sizes: - Letter Size (8.5 x 11 in) - A4 Hope to hear your thoughts on Simple Calendar. Thank you!
