2020 US Election Insights
One dashboard. A million insights.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Naren
Maker
Cofounder - SocialAnimal & TweepleSearch
Hello! Maker here. Manually analyzing the zillions of signals from various media outlets, influencers and other users on social media to decode how the presidential and vice-presidential candidates are doing can be daunting to say the least. What they are saying and what’s being said about them can get muddled, one with the other. With Social Animal’s 2020 US Election Dashboard, you are putting to use cutting-edge Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing technology to do the decoding for you. This way, you can cut through the fluff and get straight to the meaty parts that matter. This dashboard keeps you updated on all aspects of the election news coverage like: — Top shared and trending news on each candidate (updated real-time) — The number of articles with an analysis of sentiments (positive, negative or neutral) — How much media attention (the number of articles) each candidate gets — State-wise sentiments for each candidate (their popularity in each state) — Keywords or trending topics associated with each candidate — Top publications or news sources covering each candidate ...and a lot more! This dashboard was put together in a matter of days utilizing the powerful Social Animal API. Building custom dashboards for any topic/industry with the Social Animal API is a walk in the park. Feel free to hit me up here in the comments sections or on Twitter should you have questions.
Share
Pravin Kumar
Pretty cool!
Share
Kyle SchumacherPartner Dev, @wikibuy
Naren - Looks great! Is this Twitter data or does this also include Facebook (and perhaps other sources)?
Share
Naren
Maker
Cofounder - SocialAnimal & TweepleSearch
@schusworld we crawl the open web for content. So, our main sources are the website themselves. But, we also use calculate an engagement score based on content popularity on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Reddit. Those are important signals for us.
Share
Ravi BajnathDesign for sustainability.
Interesting as far as media studies, but not useful for voters (or campaign management tbh). No information on Green Party candidates (on the ballot in almost every state) nor the most important thing: POLICIES! Policy insights are what people need in dashboards, not statistics on echo chambers.
Share
Naren
Maker
Cofounder - SocialAnimal & TweepleSearch
@ravi_bajnath That's actually a fantastic idea. I wish I had that first :) The Social Animal US Election Dashboard is really a showcase for our API, using which we built this dashboard in a couple of days, really. Your policies idea is more of a product idea and a bunch of cards with data to address that should provide users a lot of insights in that direction. We look forward to adding policies-related cards in the next few days. Please stay tuned.
Share
Ravi BajnathDesign for sustainability.
@narenism Good to hear. While you're able to pull together that data, can you also group and label the financiers of the media? I'm sure you're aware that 90-95% of corporate media is owned by 6 organizations in the US following the 96 telecom act, knowing if content is scaled independently versus corporate propaganda is a powerful tool to cut through the BS.
Share
Naren
Maker
Cofounder - SocialAnimal & TweepleSearch
@ravi_bajnath Yes, that should be simple to do as well :)
Share