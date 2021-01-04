2020 Code Stats from WakaTime

discussion
Alan Hamlett
Maker🚀Founder & CEO @WakaTime — Prev @Airbnb
👋 Hello Product Hunters, WakaTime has come a long way since 2013. We now have over 250k developers tracking their programming stats with our open source IDE plugins. I hope you enjoy this 2020 report of global WakaTime users' stats: https://wakatime.com/a-look-back... Tip: Login to see your personalized 2020 stats along with the global stats. Finally, the accompanying blog post shows how things changed compared to 2019: https://wakatime.com/blog/43-wak...
This is AWESOME! Can't wait to use it.