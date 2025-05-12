Launches
1Stroke
1Stroke
Right click and reply with AI
Right-click any text field, select "Reply with AI" and 1Stroke generates context-aware responses for emails, chats, social media, or reviews. 100% customizable to match your tone and brand. Try it free—works everywhere you type online.
Free Options
Chrome Extensions
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
1Stroke
Right Click and Reply with AI
81
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
1Stroke by
1Stroke
was hunted by
Mo-Acen
in
Chrome Extensions
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mo-Acen
and
Wawi
. Featured on May 15th, 2025.
1Stroke
is not rated yet. This is 1Stroke's first launch.