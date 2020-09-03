  1. Home
Discover anyone's first Instagram post

You give us a username, we'll show you their first photo. Spoiler alert: There's a 60% chance it's a blurry, overly-filtered picture of a Bath & Body Works candle 🤷‍♀️
Shane Hegde
Maker
Co-Founder @ Air
Hi Product Hunt! The idea is super simple: Enter any public username and we'll spit out their first Instagram post. We can't guarantee that any of the usernames you search will have an interesting first post, but 1stagram should help you waste a few hours at the very least. We're excited to hear your thoughts! As always, please leave us feedback, suggestions, and questions in the comments. Our team has been trying to find the "best" first photo, so let us know if you find anything good! Shane
Fajar SiddiqFajarSiddiq.com
@shegde So cool I just tried mine and it works1
RotimiI am a Software Compression Engineer
Interesting product.... curious. What if the first post was deleted?
Shane Hegde
Maker
Co-Founder @ Air
@rotimi_je_suis hey! We only pull the first publicly available post. So you won't be able to see anything that's been archived or deleted.
Sinan Uluğ
It doesn't work
Shane Hegde
Maker
Co-Founder @ Air
@snnreiz34 we only pull public posts (nothing archived or deleted) and public profiles (no private accounts). Hope that helps!
Hassan Waqas
🎈
Good
