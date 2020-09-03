discussion
Hi Product Hunt! The idea is super simple: Enter any public username and we'll spit out their first Instagram post. We can't guarantee that any of the usernames you search will have an interesting first post, but 1stagram should help you waste a few hours at the very least. We're excited to hear your thoughts! As always, please leave us feedback, suggestions, and questions in the comments. Our team has been trying to find the "best" first photo, so let us know if you find anything good! Shane
Interesting product.... curious. What if the first post was deleted?
@rotimi_je_suis hey! We only pull the first publicly available post. So you won't be able to see anything that's been archived or deleted.
It doesn't work
@snnreiz34 we only pull public posts (nothing archived or deleted) and public profiles (no private accounts). Hope that helps!
