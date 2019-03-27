1mbsite v2
Free static hosting for websites 1 megabyte and under.
1mbsite is an ethical and free website host. We offer free static hosting with custom domain support and automatic SSL management.
- Pros:
1mb is a great platform to build prototype websites and to deploy live static websites.Cons:
None
I love it!Jake Casto has used this product for one year.
Dalton EdwardsMaker@daltonedwards · Web developer that likes to experiment
Hello everybody! My name is Dalton Edwards and I initially launched this project as "1MB" 6 months ago on Product Hunt. At the time it was a very simple project where your site could only have 1 file, there was no custom domain support, and a lot of account related functionality wasn't complete yet. In the past 6 months I have greatly improved upon this project. This project is known as 1mbsite now and is a great place to host your site :)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)Pro@emilyjsnowdon · Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
@daltonedwards Hey Dalton, can you share a bit more about the new features you've implemented for this V2 launch?
