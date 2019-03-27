Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → 1mbsite v2

1mbsite v2

Free static hosting for websites 1 megabyte and under.

get it
#5 Product of the DayToday
1mbsite is an ethical and free website host. We offer free static hosting with custom domain support and automatic SSL management.
Reviews
Jake Casto
 
Helpful
  • Jake Casto
    Jake CastoSoftware Engineer
    Pros: 

    1mb is a great platform to build prototype websites and to deploy live static websites.

    Cons: 

    None

    I love it!

    Jake Casto has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Hunter
Dalton Edwards
Dalton Edwards
Makers
Dalton Edwards
Dalton Edwards
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dalton Edwards
Dalton EdwardsMaker@daltonedwards · Web developer that likes to experiment
Hello everybody! My name is Dalton Edwards and I initially launched this project as "1MB" 6 months ago on Product Hunt. At the time it was a very simple project where your site could only have 1 file, there was no custom domain support, and a lot of account related functionality wasn't complete yet. In the past 6 months I have greatly improved upon this project. This project is known as 1mbsite now and is a great place to host your site :)
Upvote (1)·
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)Pro@emilyjsnowdon · Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
@daltonedwards Hey Dalton, can you share a bit more about the new features you've implemented for this V2 launch?
Upvote ·