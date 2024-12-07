Launches
1BeatClub
Where everyone’s vibe becomes the playlist!
1BeatClub is your ultimate group music experience! Create a music room, invite friends, add song links, and vote for the playlist you love. No interruptions, just seamless music tailored to everyone's vibe—perfect for parties, gyms, and beyond!
Launched in
Music
Tech
by
About this launch
1BeatClub by
was hunted by
Adarsh Yadav
in
Music
,
Tech
. Made by
Adarsh Yadav
and
Lokesh Singh
. Featured on December 8th, 2024.
This is 1BeatClub's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
