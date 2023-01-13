Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompts
Ranked #2 for today
150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompts
Use ChatGPT to become a top 1% copywriter
Visit
Upvote 47
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This collection of ChatGPT prompts will help you make the most of this new AI tool to supercharge your knowledge on copywriting.
Launched in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
by
150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompt Bundle
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompt Bundle
Use ChatGPT to become a top 1% copywriter
0
reviews
46
followers
Follow for updates
150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompts by
150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompt Bundle
was hunted by
Pascio
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on January 14th, 2023.
150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompt Bundle
is not rated yet. This is 150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompt Bundle's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
9
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#140
Report