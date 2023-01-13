Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → 150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompts
Ranked #2 for today

150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompts

Use ChatGPT to become a top 1% copywriter

Free
This collection of ChatGPT prompts will help you make the most of this new AI tool to supercharge your knowledge on copywriting.
Launched in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Notion by
WorkOS
WorkOS
APIs to make your app Enterprise Ready
About this launch
0
reviews
46
followers
150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompts by
was hunted by
Pascio
in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Notion. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on January 14th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is 150 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompt Bundle's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#140