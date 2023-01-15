Products
Ranked #17 for today

500 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompts Bundle

Use ChatGPT to become a top 1% copywriter

This collection of 500 curated ChatGPT prompts will help you make the most of this new AI tool to supercharge your knowledge on copywriting and make you a top 1% copywriter.
Launched in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Notion by
500 ChatGPT Copywriting Prompts Bundle
About this launch
was hunted by
Pascio
in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Notion. Made by
Pascio
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
13
4
#17
#66