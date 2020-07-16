127 places to post designs by Lemon.io

Discussion
Aleksandr Volodarsky
Maker
Hey hunters! Long story short, we initially made this micro-product to solve our own problem. Lemon.io is a recently rebranded product, and since our website is approximately 6 months old we grab every opportunity to get exposure and links. A while ago, we’ve stumbled upon this launch on ProductHunt: 120 Places to Post Your Startup. We’ve gone through the entire list, submitted our website to as many platforms as we could, and saw a tiny but noticeable flow of referral and organic traffic after that. So, naturally, we thought that since we have a really cool design we’re proud to show off, it would be awesome to have a similar list but design-centered. We started looking for one, didn’t find any and decided to make our own list. And then we thought that if we wanted a list like this, then someone else might want it as well. So, here it is! We’ve gathered a collection of 127 places where you can submit well-designed websites and design portfolios, categorized them, and put everything together on a landing page. To make it more convenient to use individually and in teams, we added some features: You don’t have to copy-paste the list to your spreadsheets to mark your progress. Just mark the websites you’ve already submitted to and hide the ones that are irrelevant for you. You can close the tab at any time and we’ll save your progress as long as you don’t delete your browser’s cache. We’ve added short descriptions and tips on how to submit your links for every website on the list, so you don’t waste your time looking for those well-hidden “submit” buttons. You can share the list with or without your progress. You can go through the list partially, hide the irrelevant websites, mark the ones you’ve already submitted to, and then use the “save & share” option and send it to a colleague. That way they can pick it up exactly where you left off. And yes, this list is completely free to use, no email walls, no registration, no annoying pop-ups or banners. I’ll be here for any questions or feedback!
@elena_fabrykant wow, you did a great job!
Maker
@zhenya_kruglova thanks! and kudos to our great team :)
Maker
@zhenya_kruglova @elena_fabrykant couldn't agree more! thanks for the great work!
Boy, it’s a treasure trove! Thanks a million for sharing, great list.
@number_27 glad you find it valuable
Maker
@number_27 thanks for the feedback! really appreciate it!
That's a looooooooong ass list, very helpful, thanks!
Very pleased when team is easy in sharing such tips. Sharing is caring!:) thanks!
Maker
@olena_gurmach thank you :) we love to share cool things
@olena_gurmach 100% agree.