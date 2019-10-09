Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → 10Web 2.0

10Web 2.0

Build & host your super fast WordPress websites with 10Web

#2 Product of the DayToday
10Web is a best solution for:
✅Any website built & hosted on 10Web automatically gets a 95+ Google PageSpeed score
✅All migrated websites to 10Web dramatically improve their speed score with one click
✅The load time of a website hosted at 10Web is 1.5s
How to Build a WordPress Business Website in 5 Easy StepsWhether you're an owner of a small local shop or of a new online business, whether you're a one-man interior decorator or a two-man cake-baking company, you need to have a business website. The reason is straightforward: your potential clients are certain to Google your name or business to understand how reliable or established you are.
Website Speed: How it Impacts Your Traffic & ConversionsSpeed /spi:d/ (n.) the rate at which someone or something moves or operates or is able to move or operate. It a drag having to wait for a month to receive a letter from your lover or travelling 3 hours to get somewhere to have your fancy dinner.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Arto Minasyan
Arto Minasyan
Maker
It requires too much time and resources to get your website a Google Page Speed score of 95+ . You need to improve and change hundreds of things like minifying Javascripts, optimizing images and more. This can take you too much time when instead you could’ve spent it on growing your business. This is why we came up with a solution, that helps all the websites built & host with 10Web automatically have 95+ Google page speed score. It gives you a huge advantage over your competitors and all you have to do is to spend an hour or 2 and build a brand new website with 10Web. To celebrate the launch we are giving everyone a 50% discount with coupon code “10Web95” Looking forward to hearing your feedback and seeing your page speed results.
Upvote (8)Share
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Whats new since the last update?
Upvote (1)Share
Araks Nalbandyan
Araks Nalbandyan
Maker
@aaronoleary we've released a new solution that helps websites built and made with 10Web automatically have Google PageSpeed Score of 95+
Upvote (2)Share
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
@araks_nalbandyan Is there any other updates? :)
Upvote (1)Share
Araks Nalbandyan
Araks Nalbandyan
Maker
@aaronoleary yes many, including website cloning, 3D Secure Card Payments and now you can add SSL to subdomain. Also fixed all the bugs 🙂
Upvote (1)Share
Vahagn Sarksyan
Vahagn Sarksyan
Looks like a magic to me!
Upvote (1)Share
Narek Gevorgyan
Narek Gevorgyan
Do you offer an easy way to transfer existing wordpress setup to 10web?
UpvoteShare
Narek Gevorgyan
Narek Gevorgyan
@artavazd_minasyan Thank you! So my current wordpress blog google page speed is very low, will it get faster if I migrate to 10web? 🤔
UpvoteShare
Narek Gevorgyan
Narek Gevorgyan
@artavazd_minasyan Wow I just tried it, very much surprised! Great job!
UpvoteShare