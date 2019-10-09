Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Arto Minasyan
Maker
It requires too much time and resources to get your website a Google Page Speed score of 95+ . You need to improve and change hundreds of things like minifying Javascripts, optimizing images and more. This can take you too much time when instead you could’ve spent it on growing your business. This is why we came up with a solution, that helps all the websites built & host with 10Web automatically have 95+ Google page speed score. It gives you a huge advantage over your competitors and all you have to do is to spend an hour or 2 and build a brand new website with 10Web. To celebrate the launch we are giving everyone a 50% discount with coupon code “10Web95” Looking forward to hearing your feedback and seeing your page speed results.
Upvote (8)Share
Whats new since the last update?
Maker
@aaronoleary we've released a new solution that helps websites built and made with 10Web automatically have Google PageSpeed Score of 95+
Upvote (2)Share
@araks_nalbandyan Is there any other updates? :)
Maker
@aaronoleary yes many, including website cloning, 3D Secure Card Payments and now you can add SSL to subdomain. Also fixed all the bugs 🙂
Looks like a magic to me!
Maker
@vahagn_sarksyan Thank you.
Do you offer an easy way to transfer existing wordpress setup to 10web?
Maker
@narek_gevorgyan yes, we have automatic migration service. https://10web.io/blog/how-do-i-m...
@artavazd_minasyan Thank you! So my current wordpress blog google page speed is very low, will it get faster if I migrate to 10web? 🤔
@artavazd_minasyan Wow I just tried it, very much surprised! Great job!