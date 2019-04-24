10Web Launches Groundbreaking All-in-One Platform for Building and Hosting WordPress Websites

NEWARK, Del., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10Web is excited to launch the first all-in-one platform for building and hosting WordPress websites. The platform aims to help users overcome the many obstacles a typical WordPress user encounters and to provide all the essential products and services needed for a fast, secure, and beautiful website.