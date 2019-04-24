10Web is a unique 10-component platform for WordPress websites
1.Managed hosting on Google Cloud
2.Website builder on top of Elementor
3.50+ premium plugins
4.Security
5.Backup
6.Image Optimizer
7.SEO
8.Performance
9.Analytics
10.Customer Care
10Web Launches Groundbreaking All-in-One Platform for Building and Hosting WordPress WebsitesNEWARK, Del., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10Web is excited to launch the first all-in-one platform for building and hosting WordPress websites. The platform aims to help users overcome the many obstacles a typical WordPress user encounters and to provide all the essential products and services needed for a fast, secure, and beautiful website.
MarketWatch
Hunter
Armen SaghatelianMaker@saghatelian
Everyone loves WordPress. You can build great websites, shops, and blogs, and the sky is the limit. At the same time, WordPress is not easy: it takes time and resources to build even a basic website; hosting services are terrible; plugins, themes, and hosting often conflict with each other. So, we came up with the idea to make WordPress as simple and user-friendly as Wix. In the last 2 years, we’ve built a unique all-in-one platform for building and hosting WordPress websites in minutes. Basically, 10Web is the world’s first WordPress website builder! Looking forward to hearing your feedback and making 10Web better.
Jonas Pedersen@jonascisum · Graphic Designer
@saghatelian There's a lot of builders out there like Divi and WPBakery. So what do you mean by it's the "World’s Only WordPress Website Builder"?
Evan Kimbrell@evankimbrell · Founder, Sprintkick
@jonascisum First in the world to claim it's the... first in the world?
Arto MinasyanMakerPro@artavazd_minasyan
@saghatelian @jonascisum Divi and WPBakery are amazing page builder plugins, but you still need a hosting, backup and other website building services. 10Web provides the same experience for WordPress website building as you have in Wix, SquareSpace. In 10Web you get the whole website already hosted. And you can edit all parts of your website including content, header, footer and widgets
