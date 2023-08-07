Products
Home
→
Product
→
101.school
101.school
Teach yourself anything, create boutique AI generated guides
Have you ever wanted to teach yourself something? 101.school will use GPT-4 to generate a multi-week course on whatever you're interested in. We'll then send you a regular email, drip-feeding you the course contents.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
by
101.school
About this launch
101.school
Teach yourself anything. Create boutique AI generated guides
0
reviews
28
followers
Follow for updates
101.school by
101.school
was hunted by
Alex MacCaw
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Alex MacCaw
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
101.school
is not rated yet. This is 101.school's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
