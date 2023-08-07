Products
101.school

101.school

Teach yourself anything, create boutique AI generated guides

Free
Embed
Have you ever wanted to teach yourself something? 101.school will use GPT-4 to generate a multi-week course on whatever you're interested in. We'll then send you a regular email, drip-feeding you the course contents.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
Online Learning
 by
101.school
n8n
n8n
Ad
Build complex automations 10x faster, without fighting APIs
About this launch
101.school
101.schoolTeach yourself anything. Create boutique AI generated guides
0
reviews
28
followers
101.school by
101.school
was hunted by
Alex MacCaw
in Education, Artificial Intelligence, Online Learning. Made by
Alex MacCaw
. Featured on August 8th, 2023.
101.school
is not rated yet. This is 101.school's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-