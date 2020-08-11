100+ No-Code Resources

Discussion
Mariam Hakobyan
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 When I started my no-code journey back in some months, I felt like the information was scattered all over the internet. I created a private Trello board for myself, with the aim of collecting all the tools, communities, newsletters, podcasts, anything really I could find useful in one place, nicely ordered. 👩💻 It turned out to be useful to many friends, so I decided to make it public for anyone to use it, so far generating over 10000+ views. 🚀 I hope this board would be a nice head start for anyone looking to get into no-code and help build their first (or next!) awesome project. This list is by no means exhaustive, so if you find any tools/communities/newsletters/etc or you are building one, pls ping me at https://twitter.com/mariam_hakobyan or mariam.hak@gmail.com, and happy to add it in the board. Enjoy! 🎉
Great collection of tools. Looking forward to try some of those.
