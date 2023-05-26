Products
100+ Marketing Roles Prompt Templates
100+ Marketing Roles Prompt Templates
Supercharge your marketing department with free AI employees
"100+ Marketing Roles Prompt Template" is a game-changing collection of custom prompts designed to supercharge your AI, allowing you to simulate over 100 marketing roles with precision and realism.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
Notion
by
About this launch
100+ Marketing Roles Prompt Templates
Supercharge your marketing department with free AI employees
100+ Marketing Roles Prompt Templates by
100+ Marketing Roles Prompt Templates
was hunted by
Ignacio Velasquez
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Notion
. Made by
Ignacio Velasquez
. Featured on May 28th, 2023.
100+ Marketing Roles Prompt Templates
is not rated yet. This is 100+ Marketing Roles Prompt Templates's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
