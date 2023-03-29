Products
Home
→
Product
→
100 ChatGPT Prompts for Email Marketing
100 ChatGPT Prompts for Email Marketing
Email marketing made better with prompt engineering
This template includes 100 unique prompts covering a wide range of topics related to email marketing, such as email segmentation, list building, personalization, automation, and more.
Launched in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
by
100 ChatGPT Prompts for Email Marketing
About this launch
100 ChatGPT Prompts for Email Marketing by
was hunted by
Eren
in
Email
,
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
. Made by
Eren
. Featured on March 30th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is 100 ChatGPT Prompts for Email Marketing's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
7
Day rank
#38
Week rank
#163
