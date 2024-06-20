Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → 00
00

00

Email software you can own

Free Options
00 is a dashboard for sending and monitoring emails via AWS SES. 00 provides an SST configuration to set everything on the AWS side up, as well as a dashboard and api for monitoring and sending emails. It's software you can buy, own and self host.
Launched in
Email Marketing
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
 by
00
Fireberry
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
00
00An Email service for the people! Software you can own.
0
reviews
32
followers
00 by
00
was hunted by
Levi
in Email Marketing, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Levi
. Featured on June 21st, 2024.
00
is not rated yet. This is 00's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-