54 followers
Zams lets you build AI agents that automate every part of sales—from CRM ops to meeting prep—using plain English. No rigid workflows. No setup. Just agents that run 24/7 across 100+ apps to get work done for you.
What do you think? …
Zams
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Nirman, Co-Founder & CEO at Zams.
Big thanks to @kevin for hunting us today 🙌
If you're in sales, revops, or customer success, you know how much time gets burned on grunt work—CRM updates, lead research, follow-ups, meeting prep. It's nonstop.
That’s why we built Zams — a platform to create AI agents that automate sales work across your entire stack.
Just describe what you want in plain English, and your agents do it across tools like Salesforce, Gong, Notion, Apollo, and HubSpot.
Why sales teams love Zams:
⚡ No-code AI agents that run on command or on schedule
🧠 Context-aware: your agents use docs, notes & history
🔁 Automate across 100+ GTM tools
💬 Works inside Slack, Email, and Browser
🧩 Supports Claude, ChatGPT & more—no separate subscriptions needed
🔒 Enterprise-ready: SOC2, granular permissions, data controls
Top ways sales teams use Zams:
📊 CRM Hygiene – Auto-log notes and updates to keep your pipeline clean and follow-ups tight
🧠 Meeting Prep – Build rapport fast with name-drops, objections, and buyer context from Clay & Lavender
🤝 Warm Outbound – Drive replies by spotting mutuals, enriching in Apollo, and logging to Salesforce
📈 Expansion Signals – Catch upsell moments early with usage alerts and auto-triggered plays
🗞️ Daily Sales Briefing – Kick off strong with a Slack drop of leads, meetings, and Gong intel
Sales teams using Zams are saving hours every week and moving faster on deals—with fewer tools, fewer clicks, and zero manual busywork.
Would love to hear your thoughts, ideas, or feedback below. We’re just getting started.
Thanks for checking us out 🙏
Tough Tongue AI
Those gallery shots look so refreshingly uncluttered—feels more like a modern productivity app than the usual CRM spaghetti!
Zams
👋 Hey Product Hunt! I’m Nirman, Co-Founder & CEO at Zams.
Big thanks to @kevin for hunting us today 🙌
If you're in sales, revops, or customer success, you know how much time gets burned on grunt work—CRM updates, lead research, follow-ups, meeting prep. It's nonstop.
That’s why we built Zams — a platform to create AI agents that automate sales work across your entire stack.
Just describe what you want in plain English, and your agents do it across tools like Salesforce, Gong, Notion, Apollo, and HubSpot.
Why sales teams love Zams:
⚡ No-code AI agents that run on command or on schedule
🧠 Context-aware: your agents use docs, notes & history
🔁 Automate across 100+ GTM tools
💬 Works inside Slack, Email, and Browser
🧩 Supports Claude, ChatGPT & more—no separate subscriptions needed
🔒 Enterprise-ready: SOC2, granular permissions, data controls
Top ways sales teams use Zams:
📊 CRM Hygiene – Auto-log notes and updates to keep your pipeline clean and follow-ups tight
🧠 Meeting Prep – Build rapport fast with name-drops, objections, and buyer context from Clay & Lavender
🤝 Warm Outbound – Drive replies by spotting mutuals, enriching in Apollo, and logging to Salesforce
📈 Expansion Signals – Catch upsell moments early with usage alerts and auto-triggered plays
🗞️ Daily Sales Briefing – Kick off strong with a Slack drop of leads, meetings, and Gong intel
Sales teams using Zams are saving hours every week and moving faster on deals—with fewer tools, fewer clicks, and zero manual busywork.
Would love to hear your thoughts, ideas, or feedback below. We’re just getting started.
Thanks for checking us out 🙏
Tough Tongue AI
Those gallery shots look so refreshingly uncluttered—feels more like a modern productivity app than the usual CRM spaghetti!