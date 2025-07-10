YoinkUI
Launching today
Copy any webpage's UI with 1 click
A browser extension that lets you copy UI component from any webpage and converts it into react + tailwind components so that you can use it in your own projects.
I am trying to learn to code, especially front-end. For sure, will bookmark it for a later use. Thank you for sharing :)
@busmark_w_nika Hey Nika! Making beautiful UI shouldn't feel like Rocket science. I hope YoinkUI helps :)
BestPage.ai
Being able to grab any website's UI and instantly turn it into ready-to-use React + Tailwind components is seriously impressive—huge props to the YoinkUI team for this game-changer (I’m obssessed!).
@joey_zhu_seopage_ai Hey Joey. Honestly, this is the exact kind of reaction we dreamed of while building it. So glad you're loving it - and we're just getting started 👊
@kian_karazmoudeh Yeah and to define it as an extension is a clever decision.