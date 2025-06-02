Yin Yang Launcher
Minimalist launcher for mindful, productive phone use
Yin Yang Launcher turns your Android home into a mindful space. Curate essential tiles for tasks and widgets, track your digital habits, and practice a Mindful Pause before opening apps. Blending productivity with wellness for intentional device use.
Hey Product Hunters! I’m Rolet, the creator of Yin Yang Launcher.
Today marks a big moment—this is a fully redesigned version of the app, built from the ground up after learning from thousands of early users. What started as a personal need to feel less overwhelmed by my phone has become something much more intentional.
Yin Yang Launcher is for anyone who wants their home screen to feel calm, focused, and genuinely useful—not just minimal for the sake of it.
What makes it different? Most minimalist launchers either strip everything away or overwhelm with options. Yin Yang finds a thoughtful middle ground. It’s not about doing less—it’s about surfacing only what matters and helping you use your phone with intention.
✨ My Space is your personal dashboard with just what matters: To-dos, Notes, Weather, App Shortcuts, and even Motivational Quotes.
🧘 Mind Space helps you build better digital habits with screen time insights, unlock trends, and the Mindful Pause—a short, intentional delay before opening distracting apps.
🎨 It’s fast, lightweight, and beautiful, with curated themes and subtle animations that make every interaction feel effortless.
Whether you’re a student, a creative, or just someone trying to cut through the noise, Yin Yang is designed to support mindful, intentional phone use. No clutter, no gimmicks—just tools that support your day.
Thanks so much for being here. Download it free and let me know what you think in the comments