Create warm, realistic product photos from a single image. X-Design helps small sellers turn plain shots into styled scenes — cozy bedroom, boho living rooms, even handheld shots — with one click. Includes retouch, resize, background removal & more.
X-Design
I initially thought it was just another generic AI image generator, but after giving it a try, I was completely wrong.
This one focuses on the home decor niche, and I haven’t seen many products like it before.
Congratulations on the launch, and best of luck with it!
@justin2025 Really appreciate you giving it a shot! Totally get the initial “yet another AI tool” impression. We’ve seen the same, which is why we wanted to go deep into one specific use case instead of going broad.
Home decor is where a lot of the real struggle is: lighting, props, lifestyle context and so on, so we spent a lot of time training on those cozy, realistic scenes. Still lots to improve, but glad it stood out to you. Thanks again!
Really love the clean interface! It feels super intuitive and makes the design process less overwhelming. Curious to see how it performs on larger, more complex projects though – anyone tried it for that yet?
@lafialen_pdg Thanks so much! Making the interface feel approachable (especially for non-designers) was a big focus for us, so glad that came through.
On more complex projects: we’ve seen some early testers use it to build full sets of listing images across multiple SKUs, including lifestyle + interaction scenes. Curious: what kind of complex use cases are you thinking about? Would love to hear more and see if we can support them better.
X-Design
Really love the clean interface! It feels super intuitive and makes the design process less overwhelming. Curious to see how it performs on larger, more complex projects though – anyone tried it for that yet?
